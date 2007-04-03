Meeste hoofdredacteuren en chefs enthousiast over internet

Auteur: Zogby

Datum: 27-03-2007

Opdrachtgever: World Editors Forum en Reuters

Titel: Newsroom Barometer

Url: http://www.trends-in-newsrooms.org/articles.php?id=20

Abstract: The vast majority of newspaper editors world-wide are optimistic about the future of their newspapers, according to a global survey that provides an insider’s view to newsroom attitudes and strategies.

The “Newsroom Barometer,” conducted by Zogby International for the Paris-based World Editors Forum and Reuters , found that 85 percent of editors are very optimistic or somewhat optimistic about the future of their newspapers.

The survey found that:

– 40 percent of editors believe on-line will be the most common way to read the news ten years from now;

– 35 percent believe print will reign supreme;

– two-thirds believe opinion and analysis pages will grow in importance;

– half are convinced that the quality of journalism will improve;

– half believe that shareholders and advertisers present threats to editorial independence.